Imad Martinos wins Beirut Bar Association presidency with 2,436 votes

Lebanon News
16-11-2025 | 11:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Imad Martinos wins Beirut Bar Association presidency with 2,436 votes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Imad Martinos wins Beirut Bar Association presidency with 2,436 votes

Imad Martinos, backed by the Lebanese Forces Party, won the presidency of the Beirut Bar Association after securing 2,436 votes in the second round of elections.

Lebanon News

Imad Martinos

Win

Beirut

Bar Association

Presidency

Votes

LBCI Next
UNIFIL: Israeli army fired at our troops inside Lebanon in serious violation of Resolution 1701
Israel revives Elias Hasrouni's case with new accusation against Hezbollah’s Unit 121 — the details
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Michel Issa's first stop as US Ambassador: Tenure begins with private visit to hometown

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:41

Imad Martinos wins Beirut Bar Association presidency with 2,436 votes

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

A mild 2.8-magnitude quake felt across Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Michel Issa's first stop as US Ambassador: Tenure begins with private visit to hometown

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

A mild 2.8-magnitude quake felt across Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:09

Election results for Beirut Bar Association: Martinos and Bazerly advance to second round

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-11-05

US to end protected status for South Sudanese nationals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12

Collective action: Arab leaders plot unified response in Qatar following Israeli attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-11

Sources to LBCI: France's Le Drian discusses Lebanese Army support in Beirut talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-12

Lebanese Army helicopters help extinguish wildfires in several towns

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

UNIFIL: Israeli army fired at our troops inside Lebanon in serious violation of Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:09

Election results for Beirut Bar Association: Martinos and Bazerly advance to second round

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

Israeli army: Warning shots fired near UNIFIL patrol after mistaken identification in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:41

Imad Martinos wins Beirut Bar Association presidency with 2,436 votes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Michel Issa's first stop as US Ambassador: Tenure begins with private visit to hometown

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

A mild 2.8-magnitude quake felt across Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Lebanese Army: Israel persists in violating sovereignty and targeting UNIFIL in a dangerous escalation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More