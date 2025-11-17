Israeli drone conduct low-altitude flight over Beirut

Lebanon News
17-11-2025 | 06:42
High views
Israeli drone conduct low-altitude flight over Beirut
Israeli drone conduct low-altitude flight over Beirut

Israeli military drone flew at low altitude over Beirut and its surrounding areas on Monday.

Lebanon's President Aoun signs decree referring urgent draft amendment to electoral law
President Aoun receives credentials of new US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa
Download now the LBCI mobile app
