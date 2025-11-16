Michel Issa's first stop as US Ambassador: Tenure begins with private visit to hometown

News Bulletin Reports
16-11-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Michel Issa&#39;s first stop as US Ambassador: Tenure begins with private visit to hometown
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Michel Issa's first stop as US Ambassador: Tenure begins with private visit to hometown

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Michel Issa returned to Lebanon in 2025 not as an expatriate coming home, but as the newly appointed United States ambassador to Beirut. 

Ahead of his official meetings with Lebanese officials set for Monday, Issa chose to begin his diplomatic mission with a quiet, personal visit to his hometown of Bsous, which he left in 1978.

Away from media cameras and accompanied only by residents of the village, Issa visited the graves of his parents before heading to the old church he had frequented as a child, joined by his two sisters. He later attended Mass at Our Lady of Bsous Church, where he delivered brief remarks to the congregation.

The ambassador also met with residents of the town in a gathering attended by members of his extended family.

Issa is set to formally begin his diplomatic work on Monday, facing a complex agenda that includes efforts to halt the ongoing war affecting Lebanon, address the question of non-state weapons, and support financial and economic reforms. 

How he navigates these challenges will define the early chapter of his tenure in Beirut.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Michel Issa

US

Ambassador

Tenure

Private

Visit

Hometown

LBCI Next
Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN
Leaked Epstein correspondence shows politically sensitive links resurfacing ahead of US elections
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-13

LBCI sources: New US Ambassador Michel Issa to arrive in Lebanon on Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-14

New US Ambassador Michel Issa arrives in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-14

From Bsous to Washington's front line: Who is Michel Issa, the new US Ambassador to Lebanon?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-27

Egyptian Ambassador: Egyptian intelligence chief's visit falls within framework of coordination with Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-15

Leaked Epstein correspondence shows politically sensitive links resurfacing ahead of US elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-15

Israel revives Elias Hasrouni's case with new accusation against Hezbollah’s Unit 121 — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-14

Expert assessment: Lebanon's iconic Jeita Grotto cleared for reentry, new restrictions ahead

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-11-05

US to end protected status for South Sudanese nationals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12

Collective action: Arab leaders plot unified response in Qatar following Israeli attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-11

Sources to LBCI: France's Le Drian discusses Lebanese Army support in Beirut talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-12

Lebanese Army helicopters help extinguish wildfires in several towns

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

UNIFIL: Israeli army fired at our troops inside Lebanon in serious violation of Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:09

Election results for Beirut Bar Association: Martinos and Bazerly advance to second round

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

Israeli army: Warning shots fired near UNIFIL patrol after mistaken identification in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:41

Imad Martinos wins Beirut Bar Association presidency with 2,436 votes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon, Gaza, and Syria tensions: Israel seeks last-minute changes to Gaza Peace Plan at UN

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Michel Issa's first stop as US Ambassador: Tenure begins with private visit to hometown

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

A mild 2.8-magnitude quake felt across Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Lebanese Army: Israel persists in violating sovereignty and targeting UNIFIL in a dangerous escalation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More