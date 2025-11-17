UNIFIL spokesperson to LBCI: Reduction of peacekeepers deployed in Lebanon has begun

UNIFIL spokesperson Candice Ardell told LBCI that, as a result of U.N.-wide budget cuts, the mission has begun reducing the number of peacekeepers deployed on the ground in southern Lebanon.



She noted that most of the troop withdrawals will be carried out in the coming weeks.



“We will do everything we can to minimize any negative impact caused by the funding shortfall, and we are working closely with the Lebanese authorities and troop-contributing countries to implement these adjustments with as little disruption as possible,” she said.



“We will continue to focus on our core tasks of monitoring the Blue Line and violations of U.N. Resolution 1701, particularly our support for the Lebanese Armed Forces, which will remain a priority,” she added.