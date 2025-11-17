President Aoun receives credentials of new US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa

17-11-2025 | 05:57
President Aoun receives credentials of new US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa
President Aoun receives credentials of new US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa

President Joseph Aoun received the credentials of the new U.S. ambassador, Michel Issa.

The ambassador conveyed greetings from U.S. President Donald Trump and his commitment to strengthening and developing U.S.-Lebanon relations in all fields.

President Aoun, in turn, wished Ambassador Issa success in his mission.

