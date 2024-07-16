Gunfire near Oman mosque kills four, including two Pakistanis

Four people were killed and several wounded by gunfire near a mosque in Oman, police said on Tuesday, in a rare breach of security in one of the most stable countries in the Middle East.



The Pakistani foreign ministry said the "terrorist attack" in Wadi al-Kabir, in the governorate of the capital city Muscat, had caused the deaths of two Pakistani nationals.



"We are heartened that the government of Oman has neutralized the attackers," the ministry said in a statement.



The US embassy in Muscat said it was following reports of the shooting incident.



"US citizens should remain vigilant, monitor local news and heed directions of local authorities," it said in a statement.



Oman has maintained its neutrality in the turbulent region and mediated in disputes, including between the United States and Iran.





Reuters