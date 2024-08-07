Turkey will bid to join ICJ genocide case against Israel

Middle East News
2024-08-07 | 02:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkey will bid to join ICJ genocide case against Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Turkey will bid to join ICJ genocide case against Israel

Turkey will submit on Wednesday a declaration of intervention in South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague, a diplomatic source said.

The declaration will happen at 1330 GMT, the source added, after Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said this week that Turkey would make the declaration on Wednesday.

"Turkey's intervention pushes the international community to recognize and address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza," the source said.

In May, Turkey said it had decided to join the case launched by South Africa as it stepped up measures against Israel over the assault on Gaza, adding that its bid would follow the necessary legal preparations.

In June, Spain said it had asked to intervene in the case at the ICJ, the highest legal body of the United Nations set up in 1945 to deal with disputes between states.

Israel has repeatedly dismissed the case's accusations of genocide as baseless, arguing in court that its operations in Gaza are self-defense and targeted at Hamas militants who attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

Reuters

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Turkey

International Court Of Justice

Israel

South Africa

Court

War

Gaza

LBCI Next
Lufthansa says to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace until August 13
US forces intercept Houthi missiles and drone over Red Sea
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-16

Palestinians can't sue over Biden's support of Israel in Gaza war: Court

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-05

Turkey to join South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel, minister affirms

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-25

US Army Chief: We haven't seen Israel's detailed plan for the aftermath of Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-24

Israeli PM Netanyahu calls for demilitarized, deradicalized post-war Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:46

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy discusses cooperation with Austria, calls for restraint in Middle East

LBCI
Middle East News
05:26

Lufthansa says to avoid Iran, Iraq airspace until August 13

LBCI
Middle East News
01:38

US forces intercept Houthi missiles and drone over Red Sea

LBCI
World News
00:06

Blinken: US has communicated need to not escalate conflict to Iran and Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-21

Putin says Russia will develop its nuclear arsenal to preserve global balance of power

LBCI
Middle East News
14:58

Hamas official says Sinwar's choice as leader sends 'strong message of resistance'

LBCI
World News
2024-07-02

Venezuelan president accepts proposal to restart direct US talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:26

MP Simon Abi Ramia resigns from Free Patriotic Movement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

Israeli warplanes violently break sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier again over Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

In major address, Hezbollah's Nasrallah honors Fouad Shokor and promises 'imminent response' to Israeli aggression - Key remarks

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and other regions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Airline cancellations create travel chaos in Lebanon: What is the reality of the situation?

LBCI
Middle East News
15:22

White House says: We do not believe Iran or Hezbollah has started retaliating against Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Preemptive strike on Lebanon: Israel balances military readiness with diplomatic pressure to avoid war

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Israeli drone targets car with guided missile in Tyre district, south Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More