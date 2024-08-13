Israel warns allies of potential strikes on Iran in response to any attack

Middle East News
2024-08-13 | 02:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel warns allies of potential strikes on Iran in response to any attack
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel warns allies of potential strikes on Iran in response to any attack

Israel has informed its allies that it will retaliate against any Iranian attack by striking targets deep within Iran, according to Israeli Army Radio on Tuesday.

Middle East News

Israel

Iran

Attack

Army

LBCI Next
Iran rejects Western calls to stand down Israel threat
Trump in interview with Musk on X: Tehran won't attack
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:07

Iran rejects Western calls to stand down Israel threat

LBCI
World News
02:38

Canada's chief human rights commissioner resigns after controversy over Israel activity

LBCI
Middle East News
02:18

Israel warns allies of potential strikes on Iran in response to any attack

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:12

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:07

Iran rejects Western calls to stand down Israel threat

LBCI
World News
01:56

Trump in interview with Musk on X: Tehran won't attack

LBCI
Middle East News
00:51

US asks Turkey to prevail on Iran to de-escalate tensions

LBCI
World News
00:08

Putin to talk Middle East crisis with Palestinian President Abbas: Kremlin

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:58

5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Hama, Syria; tremors felt across Lebanon: National Center for Geophysics

LBCI
World News
14:20

Biden, European leaders advise Iran to 'stand down': Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-10

Israeli shelling with phosphorus on Kfarkela in South Lebanon causes severe injury: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-09

Five injured in Israeli airstrike on Hanouiyeh, south Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:06

Tremor rattle Lebanon as earthquake hits Jordan-Syria region

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:58

5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Hama, Syria; tremors felt across Lebanon: National Center for Geophysics

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Gallant reveals plan to attack Lebanon last October, no longer supports it

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Iran and Hezbollah's response: Netanyahu orders silence as Israel prepares for critical days ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Trudeau advises Canadians to leave Lebanon, noting 'real' risk of escalation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Upcoming FAFT deadline: Could a potential war between Israel and Hezbollah impact Lebanon's currency stability?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Lebanese Army: Coordination between Army and UNIFIL continues under Resolution 1701

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:31

Hamas says killed Israeli hostage, wounded two others in 'separate incidents'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More