Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Israel warns allies of potential strikes on Iran in response to any attack
2024-08-13 | 02:18
Israel warns allies of potential strikes on Iran in response to any attack
Israel has informed its allies that it will retaliate against any Iranian attack by striking targets deep within Iran, according to Israeli Army Radio on Tuesday.
