Independence Day speech From Tyre highlights President Aoun’s push for state authority and border stability—the details

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



President Joseph Aoun marked Independence Day with a symbolic shift in venue, choosing to deliver his address from the Benoît Barakat Barracks in Tyre rather than from the presidential palace in Baabda.



The barracks, home to the command of the South Litani sector, carry significant meaning as the area’s officers oversee key operational missions in South Lebanon. Their presence underscored the broader symbolism of the President’s message.



Aoun’s choice of location conveyed a clear political signal: No concession over Lebanese territory, and no abandonment of the people of the South.



During his speech, the President unveiled a comprehensive five-point initiative aimed at safeguarding Lebanon’s sovereignty and restoring stability in the border regions.



The plan calls for an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, the deployment of the Lebanese Army as the sole legitimate authority, the revival of civilian life in the southern border areas, exclusive control of weapons by the state, and a commitment to peace based on justice and rights.



Aoun assigned responsibility for implementing the initiative to two fronts: Lebanese political forces, who he said must act collectively, and the international community, which he urged to pressure Israel to withdraw from occupied Lebanese lands.



Aoun placed all parties before their responsibilities in saving Lebanon, urging Lebanese citizens—before anyone else—to support the state-building project.



He stated that the country could no longer survive in the absence of a functioning state. One of the most significant elements of his address was his emphasis on loyalty to the nation and the revival of a state culture as a daily way of life.



Addressing all political actors, Aoun declared that Lebanon’s choice is the choice of building a state, not a “mini-state,” and restoring a culture of statehood rather than reproducing distortions and personal gains.



The goal, he said, is to ensure security, economic prosperity, the return of state authority across all institutions, and Lebanon’s ability to keep pace with regional developments and emerging settlement initiatives.



Hezbollah sources, in their first reaction, said that describing the party as being in a state of denial was unfair.



They argued that Hezbollah understands and adapts to regional changes, citing its commitment to the ceasefire agreement and its evolving rhetoric that calls on the army to defend Lebanese citizens and stands alongside it, while leaving the debate over weapons north of the Litani River to a broader national security strategy.



Beyond the cycle Lebanon has been trapped in since the ceasefire agreement, the president’s proposals align with the interests of the Lebanese people, away from political slogans launched from various sides. In both his speech and his conduct, Aoun demonstrated a careful internal balance without favoring any one party over another.



The question now is whether the relevant stakeholders will respond to Aoun’s initiative, or whether denial will remain the dominant trait—keeping Lebanon in a perpetual state of danger.