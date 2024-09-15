News
Sirens sound in 10 Israeli locations amid drone warning; over 30 rockets fired from Lebanon: Al Jazeera reports
Middle East News
2024-09-15 | 01:10
Sirens sound in 10 Israeli locations amid drone warning; over 30 rockets fired from Lebanon: Al Jazeera reports
Al Jazeera reported on Sunday that sirens have sounded in 10 locations, including Qiryat Shemona in Israel's Upper Galilee, warning of an approaching drone.
It later added that over 30 rockets were launched from southern Lebanon toward the Golan Heights and the Upper Galilee.
Middle East News
Sirens
Israel
Drone
Lebanon News
05:10
Security sources confirm to LBCI: Israeli drones drop evacuation leaflets over al-Wazzani; about 1,000, mostly farmers, remain in the area
Lebanon News
05:10
Security sources confirm to LBCI: Israeli drones drop evacuation leaflets over al-Wazzani; about 1,000, mostly farmers, remain in the area
0
Middle East News
2024-09-12
Two killed in Israeli drone strike on civilian vehicle in southern Syria
Middle East News
2024-09-12
Two killed in Israeli drone strike on civilian vehicle in southern Syria
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-10
Israeli drone strike in western Bekaa kills one, injures two: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
2024-09-10
Israeli drone strike in western Bekaa kills one, injures two: Health Ministry
0
Middle East News
2024-09-09
Drone hits building in Nahariyya; target was military bases: Israeli media
Middle East News
2024-09-09
Drone hits building in Nahariyya; target was military bases: Israeli media
Middle East News
04:57
Yemen's Houthi rebels claim missile attack on Israel
Middle East News
04:57
Yemen's Houthi rebels claim missile attack on Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:42
Health Ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 41,206
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:42
Health Ministry in Gaza says war death toll reached 41,206
0
Middle East News
04:13
Jordan's PM submits resignation after parliamentary elections
Middle East News
04:13
Jordan's PM submits resignation after parliamentary elections
0
Middle East News
03:12
Houthi media official says Yemeni missile reaches Israel after failed interception attempts
Middle East News
03:12
Houthi media official says Yemeni missile reaches Israel after failed interception attempts
World News
2024-09-09
Russia claims another village in east Ukraine, near Pokrovsk
World News
2024-09-09
Russia claims another village in east Ukraine, near Pokrovsk
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
00:19
Israel targets several Lebanon regions; Israeli army claims Bekaa strikes hit Hezbollah weapons depots
Lebanon News
00:19
Israel targets several Lebanon regions; Israeli army claims Bekaa strikes hit Hezbollah weapons depots
0
Lebanon News
07:07
Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun
Lebanon News
07:07
Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
1
Sports News
05:55
Al Riyadi scores its first win in FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024, defeating Petro De Luanda 80-75!
Sports News
05:55
Al Riyadi scores its first win in FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024, defeating Petro De Luanda 80-75!
2
Lebanon News
07:07
Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun
Lebanon News
07:07
Man commits family murder-suicide in Koubba, Batroun
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel refocuses on northern front: Intensified military drills amid growing threats from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel refocuses on northern front: Intensified military drills amid growing threats from Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
00:19
Israel targets several Lebanon regions; Israeli army claims Bekaa strikes hit Hezbollah weapons depots
Lebanon News
00:19
Israel targets several Lebanon regions; Israeli army claims Bekaa strikes hit Hezbollah weapons depots
5
Lebanon News
03:55
Israeli forces drop leaflets over South Lebanon's Wazzani village, urge evacuation
Lebanon News
03:55
Israeli forces drop leaflets over South Lebanon's Wazzani village, urge evacuation
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
US repositions naval power: Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
US repositions naval power: Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt departs Middle East
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New education policy sparks controversy: Lebanon's approach to illegal Syrian students
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New education policy sparks controversy: Lebanon's approach to illegal Syrian students
8
Middle East News
01:10
Sirens sound in 10 Israeli locations amid drone warning; over 30 rockets fired from Lebanon: Al Jazeera reports
Middle East News
01:10
Sirens sound in 10 Israeli locations amid drone warning; over 30 rockets fired from Lebanon: Al Jazeera reports
