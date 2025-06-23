News
Qatar suspends air traffic as precautionary measure: Statement
Middle East News
23-06-2025 | 11:54
Qatar suspends air traffic as precautionary measure: Statement
Qatar temporarily suspended air traffic around the country, its foreign ministry said Monday, after nearby Iran threatened retaliation for U.S. strikes on its nuclear sites.
"The competent authorities announce the temporary suspension of air traffic in the country's airspace, as part of a set of precautionary measures taken based on developments in the region," the foreign ministry said. Qatar is home to the United States' largest base in the region.
AFP
Qatar
Air
Traffic
Precautionary
Measure
Statement
