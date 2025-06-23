Qatar suspends air traffic as precautionary measure: Statement

Middle East News
23-06-2025 | 11:54
High views
0min
Qatar suspends air traffic as precautionary measure: Statement

Qatar temporarily suspended air traffic around the country, its foreign ministry said Monday, after nearby Iran threatened retaliation for U.S. strikes on its nuclear sites.

"The competent authorities announce the temporary suspension of air traffic in the country's airspace, as part of a set of precautionary measures taken based on developments in the region," the foreign ministry said. Qatar is home to the United States' largest base in the region.


AFP

Middle East News

Qatar

Air

Traffic

Precautionary

Measure

Statement

Israel says striking 'military sites' in west Iran
Syria says Islamic State group behind church attack, at least 15 dead
