Oman Air stops flights to and from four cities around the Gulf
Middle East News
23-06-2025 | 14:57
Oman Air stops flights to and from four cities around the Gulf
Oman Air temporarily suspended flights to and from Manama, Dubai, Kuwait, and Doha amid regional developments, according to a statement on X.
"Flights across the rest of our network may be delayed as a result of longer flight paths," it said.
Middle East News
Oman Air
Flights
Cities
Gulf
Next
Israel says air defenses intercept missiles launched from Iran
Iran threatens US with 'serious' consequences after strikes
Previous
Latest News
