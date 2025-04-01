Trump says he will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE as early as May

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he plans to visit Saudi Arabia as early as May to sign an investment agreement in what will be the first foreign trip of his second term, with stops also planned in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.



"It could be next month, maybe a little later," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.



Four sources briefed on the matter said mid-May was being looked at as the timing for the trip. Trump made Saudi Arabia and Israel the initial stops on his inaugural foreign trip during his first term in 2017.



Trump, reiterating remarks he made in early March, said his trip to Saudi Arabia would be to seal an agreement to invest upwards of $1 trillion in the U.S. economy, including purchases of military equipment.



He suggested similar agreements would be signed in Qatar and the UAE.







Reuters