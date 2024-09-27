Yemen's Houthis said Friday that they had targeted Israel's cities of Tel Aviv and Ashkelon with a ballistic missile and a drone in support of Gaza and Lebanon.



The Israeli army said it had intercepted a missile that was fired from Yemen after sirens and explosions were heard early in the day.



The Houthi's military spokesperson said their operations will not halt in the coming days until Israel's offensives in Gaza and Lebanon stop.



"We will carry out more military operations against the Israeli enemy in victory for the blood of our brothers in Palestine and Lebanon," Yahya Saree said in a televised speech.





