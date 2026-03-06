News
Hezbollah warns Israel residents to evacuate from area with Lebanon border
Middle East News
06-03-2026 | 08:53
Hezbollah warns Israel residents to evacuate from area with Lebanon border
Hezbollah on Friday warned Israeli residents to evacuate areas within five kilometres (three miles) of the border with Lebanon, a day after Israel told residents of Beirut's southern suburbs to flee.
In a message in Hebrew in the group's Telegram channels, Hezbollah told Israelis to evacuate all localities "located within 5 kilometres of the border.”
"This is due to the (Israeli) army's deployment of military vehicles and armoured personnel carriers in open areas, using these areas as military deployment points," it added.
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Hezbollah
Israel
Lebanon
Beirut
Border
0
Middle East News
15:16
Explosion heard in Iraq's Erbil, smoke seen rising from hotel: AFP
Middle East News
15:16
Explosion heard in Iraq's Erbil, smoke seen rising from hotel: AFP
0
Middle East News
13:26
Drone attack targets military base at Baghdad airport: Security sources
Middle East News
13:26
Drone attack targets military base at Baghdad airport: Security sources
0
Middle East News
13:19
Iran says fired new salvo of drones, missiles at Israel
Middle East News
13:19
Iran says fired new salvo of drones, missiles at Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Regional spillover: Israel braces for wider regional war across four fronts
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Regional spillover: Israel braces for wider regional war across four fronts
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Beirut under pressure: Israeli conditions escalate as Lebanon searches for a diplomatic way out
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Beirut under pressure: Israeli conditions escalate as Lebanon searches for a diplomatic way out
0
Lebanon News
13:50
Macron calls Lebanon’s president to discuss efforts to curb escalation
Lebanon News
13:50
Macron calls Lebanon’s president to discuss efforts to curb escalation
0
Lebanon News
03:54
Israeli airstrike hits southern suburbs of Beirut
Lebanon News
03:54
Israeli airstrike hits southern suburbs of Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
MEA adjusts flights for March 6
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
MEA adjusts flights for March 6
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:36
Israeli media: Hezbollah plans attacks from Syria as Syrian president seeks to strike its positions along Bekaa Valley border
Lebanon News
02:36
Israeli media: Hezbollah plans attacks from Syria as Syrian president seeks to strike its positions along Bekaa Valley border
2
Lebanon News
01:22
Israeli army claims it carried out overnight strikes on headquarters and ten high-rise buildings housing Hezbollah military infrastructure
Lebanon News
01:22
Israeli army claims it carried out overnight strikes on headquarters and ten high-rise buildings housing Hezbollah military infrastructure
3
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
4
Lebanon News
08:19
Israeli army spokesman urges depositors to withdraw funds from Al-Qard Al-Hasan
Lebanon News
08:19
Israeli army spokesman urges depositors to withdraw funds from Al-Qard Al-Hasan
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Beirut under pressure: Israeli conditions escalate as Lebanon searches for a diplomatic way out
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Beirut under pressure: Israeli conditions escalate as Lebanon searches for a diplomatic way out
6
Lebanon News
13:03
UN Ghanaian peacekeepers wounded after position hit in South Lebanon: State media
Lebanon News
13:03
UN Ghanaian peacekeepers wounded after position hit in South Lebanon: State media
7
Lebanon News
06:17
Middle East Airlines announces flight schedule for March 7, 2026
Lebanon News
06:17
Middle East Airlines announces flight schedule for March 7, 2026
8
Lebanon News
04:19
Israeli army claims launching airstrikes on southern suburbs of Beirut to target Hezbollah infrastructure
Lebanon News
04:19
Israeli army claims launching airstrikes on southern suburbs of Beirut to target Hezbollah infrastructure
