Hezbollah warns Israel residents to evacuate from area with Lebanon border

Hezbollah on Friday warned Israeli residents to evacuate areas within five kilometres (three miles) of the border with Lebanon, a day after Israel told residents of Beirut's southern suburbs to flee.



In a message in Hebrew in the group's Telegram channels, Hezbollah told Israelis to evacuate all localities "located within 5 kilometres of the border.”



"This is due to the (Israeli) army's deployment of military vehicles and armoured personnel carriers in open areas, using these areas as military deployment points," it added.



AFP



