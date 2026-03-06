Son of late Shah condemns Iran attacks on Arab neighbors

The son of the late Shah, on Friday, condemned Iran's attacks on its neighbors and said in the future Tehran would be "true partners" of countries in the region.



Reza Pahlavi, who has positioned himself as an alternative if the Islamic Republic falls, said in a post on X that Iran's missile attacks on Gulf neighbors "are unacceptable and we condemn them."



Pahlavi is the son of the shah toppled in Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution. He vowed, "We will be true partners again."



AFP



