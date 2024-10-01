News
Pentagon: Austin reaffirms US support for Israel in call with Israeli Defense Minister
2024-09-30 | 22:45
Pentagon: Austin reaffirms US support for Israel in call with Israeli Defense Minister
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday to discuss recent security developments and Israeli military operations, the Pentagon said.
During the call, Austin reiterated U.S. support for Israel's right to defend itself against threats from Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and other Iran-backed terrorist groups.
“The United States stands firmly with Israel as it defends itself against Iran and these organizations,” Austin said, according to a Pentagon statement.
The two defense leaders agreed on the importance of dismantling attack infrastructure along Israel's northern border. “It is essential to ensure that Hezbollah cannot conduct attacks similar to those on October 7 against northern Israeli communities,” Austin said.
Austin also emphasized the need for a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict. “A diplomatic resolution is required to allow civilians on both sides of the border to return home safely,” he said, stressing that shifting from military operations to diplomacy is crucial for long-term security and stability.
Austin underscored U.S. readiness to defend its personnel and allies against threats from Iran and Iran-backed groups. “The United States is well-prepared to defend our personnel, partners, and allies from any threat,” he said.
He added that Iran would face "serious consequences" if it launched a direct military attack against Israel.
