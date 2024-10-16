Qatar's emir urges Resolution 1701 implementation, stresses need for comprehensive solution in Gaza, Lebanon

Middle East News
2024-10-16 | 12:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Qatar&#39;s emir urges Resolution 1701 implementation, stresses need for comprehensive solution in Gaza, Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Qatar's emir urges Resolution 1701 implementation, stresses need for comprehensive solution in Gaza, Lebanon

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani called on the international community to implement U.N. Resolution 1701 between Lebanon and Israel. 

During the first EU-Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Brussels, he emphasized that the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon highlight the urgent need for a comprehensive resolution to the broader regional conflict.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also attended the summit, where discussions focused on preventing a full-scale war in the Middle East.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Qatar

Lebanon

Gaza

Israel

Resolution 1701

Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

Mohammed bin Salman

LBCI Next
Israeli Police and Shin Bet: Citizen arrested for alleged plot to assassinate Israeli scientist
Israeli military says 50 projectiles fired from Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:52

Canada condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza, urges protection for civilians, first responders, and UNIFIL in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
10:24

Egypt's FM urges European 'unity' on Gaza and Lebanon, warns against sending 'wrong messages' to Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
07:58

Safadi meets with Araghchi: Ending Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon is essential for de-escalation

LBCI
Middle East News
06:19

Iran urges pressure on Israel backers to end Gaza, Lebanon killings

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:46

Iran's FM arrives in Egypt for first visit since 2013: State media

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:59

Qatar reports: No Gaza ceasefire talks for last three to four weeks

LBCI
Middle East News
14:21

Israeli military says sirens sounded in southern Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:14

Netanyahu held emergency discussion on increasing Gaza aid, Israeli officials say

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Hariri condemns Nasrallah assassination, calls for Lebanese unity

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

UNICEF and WFP urge more funds for 'increasing' Lebanon needs

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-30

Netanyahu tells Iranians 'nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:59

Qatar reports: No Gaza ceasefire talks for last three to four weeks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
16:32

State Department spokesperson says US has directly opposed Israel’s frequent strikes in Beirut, notes decrease in recent days

LBCI
World News
10:41

US sanctions Lebanese network funding Hezbollah, targeting three individuals and four companies

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah's Qana commander Jalal Mustafa Hariri and two senior operatives in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:29

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:51

Israeli airstrike targets Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Mayor of Nabatieh among dead in Israeli strike on municipality

LBCI
Middle East News
04:58

Israeli Broadcasting Authority reports capture of four individuals, including Hezbollah's Radwan Force commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:03

Iran tells UN chief ready for 'decisive' response to Israel attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More