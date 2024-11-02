Khamenei vows response to attacks on Iran and its allies

2024-11-02 | 05:10
Khamenei vows response to attacks on Iran and its allies
Khamenei vows response to attacks on Iran and its allies

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed on Saturday to respond to attacks by Israel and its ally the United States against Tehran and groups it supports in the region.

"The enemies, both the USA and the Zionist regime, should know that they will definitely receive a tooth-breaking response to what they are doing against Iran, the Iranian nation, and the resistance front," said Khamenei at a student gathering in Tehran, referring to the alliance of Tehran-backed militant groups that include Yemen's Houthis, Lebanese Hezbollah and Palestinian Hamas.

AFP

Middle East News

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran

United States

Israel

Attack

Israel army says intercepted three drones over Red Sea
11 wounded in Israel after rockets launched from Lebanon
