India clears proposal to buy French Rafale jets: Defence ministry
12-02-2026 | 06:33
India clears proposal to buy French Rafale jets: Defence ministry
India's defence ministry on Thursday cleared the purchase of $39 billion worth of defence equipment, including more French Rafale jets, days ahead of a visit to the country by France's President.
"The procurement...will enhance the capability of undertaking air dominance roles across the spectrum of conflict and significantly boost the deterrence capabilities of IAF (Indian Air Force) with long-range offensive strikes," the ministry said in a statement.
AFP
