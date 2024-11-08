News
Erdogan hopes Trump will urge Israel to "stop" attacks
2024-11-08 | 04:25
Erdogan hopes Trump will urge Israel to "stop" attacks
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed hope that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump would ask Israel to "stop" its attacks.
He suggested that suspending military aid to Israel could be a good starting point for change.
Erdogan, speaking to journalists aboard his return flight to Turkey from Budapest, where he attended the European Political Community Summit, added that Trump's presidency would significantly impact the political and military balance in the Middle East.
Reuters
Turkey
President
United States
Election
Donald Trump
Israel
Attacks
