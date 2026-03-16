Loud explosion heard in Baghdad: AFP journalist

Middle East News
16-03-2026 | 15:26
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Loud explosion heard in Baghdad: AFP journalist
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Loud explosion heard in Baghdad: AFP journalist

A loud explosion was heard in Iraq's capital Baghdad late Monday, AFP journalists said, with smoke seen near the city's heavily fortified Green Zone.

The zone houses the U.S. embassy and other diplomatic missions, as well as international institutions and government offices. High-ranking officials and politicians also live there.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Explosion

Iraq

Baghdad

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