Israeli media sources: No decision to target Lebanese state infrastructure, negotiations no longer a viable option

Lebanon News
16-03-2026 | 12:01
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Israeli media sources: No decision to target Lebanese state infrastructure, negotiations no longer a viable option
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Israeli media sources: No decision to target Lebanese state infrastructure, negotiations no longer a viable option

Israeli Channel 12 quoted an Israeli source as saying that the security cabinet has not made a decision to target the infrastructure of the Lebanese state.

According to the same source, if negotiations with Lebanon were to take place, Israel would insist they be conducted under heavy pressure.

The source added that negotiations are currently no longer considered a viable option for Israel.

Lebanon News

Israeli

Decision

Target

Lebanese

State

Infrastructure

Negotiations

Option

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