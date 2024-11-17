Israel sends draft orders to more members of ultra-Orthodox community

Middle East News
2024-11-17 | 05:13
High views
Israel sends draft orders to more members of ultra-Orthodox community
Israel sends draft orders to more members of ultra-Orthodox community

The Israeli military issued call-up notices to more members of the ultra-Orthodox community on Sunday to bolster its forces as it fights on its southern and northern borders, a move that may further inflame tensions between religious and secular Israelis.

The Supreme Court ruled in June that the defence ministry could no longer grant blanket exemptions to Jewish seminary students from the conscript military, an arrangement in place since around the time of Israel's establishment in 1948 when the number of ultra-Orthodox, or Haredi, was tiny.

As Israel fights wars against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, Israel's defense ministry said on Friday 7,000 members of the community would gradually receive notices, starting on Sunday.

A statement from the defense ministry said it would work with community leaders to ensure ultra-Orthodox soldiers could preserve their religious lifestyles while serving.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Israel

Military

Ultra-Orthodox

Hezbollah

Hamas

Israel's army reports new salvo of projectiles fired from Lebanon at Haifa area
Gaza civil defense says 20 killed in Israeli airstrikes
