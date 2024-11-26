News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
6
o
North
12
o
South
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
6
o
North
12
o
South
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli Ambassador to Washington says agreement with Lebanon could lead to easing of US arms restrictions: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Middle East News
2024-11-26 | 00:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli Ambassador to Washington says agreement with Lebanon could lead to easing of US arms restrictions: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
The Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority reported remarks by Israel’s Ambassador to Washington, stating that a potential agreement with Lebanon could result in the easing of restrictions on U.S. arms shipments to Israel.
The ambassador further highlighted that understandings with Washington ensure Israel can act if the agreement is violated.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel
Agreement
Lebanon
US Arms
Restrictions
Next
Security sources say agreement between Lebanon and Israel could lead to prisoner swap deal with Hamas: Walla
US envoy McGurk heading to Saudi Arabia to discuss Gaza ceasefire
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
02:37
Amal Shehadeh: Two to three Israeli Ministers expected to oppose ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, Smotrich not among them
Middle East News
02:37
Amal Shehadeh: Two to three Israeli Ministers expected to oppose ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, Smotrich not among them
0
Middle East News
02:14
'Complex and confidential' reasons behind support for agreement with Lebanon despite flaws: Israeli Ministers tell Israel Hayom
Middle East News
02:14
'Complex and confidential' reasons behind support for agreement with Lebanon despite flaws: Israeli Ministers tell Israel Hayom
0
Middle East News
00:21
Security sources say agreement between Lebanon and Israel could lead to prisoner swap deal with Hamas: Walla
Middle East News
00:21
Security sources say agreement between Lebanon and Israel could lead to prisoner swap deal with Hamas: Walla
0
Lebanon News
09:11
Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Lebanon News
09:11
Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:31
Announcement of agreement with Israel expected Wednesday from Grand Serail: Government sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31
Announcement of agreement with Israel expected Wednesday from Grand Serail: Government sources tell LBCI
0
Middle East News
03:08
Extensive damage in Qiryat Shemona, school repairs expected to take four months, Yedioth Ahronoth reports
Middle East News
03:08
Extensive damage in Qiryat Shemona, school repairs expected to take four months, Yedioth Ahronoth reports
0
Middle East News
02:52
Gantz: Impossible to discuss temporary ceasefire in Lebanon, calls for measured approach
Middle East News
02:52
Gantz: Impossible to discuss temporary ceasefire in Lebanon, calls for measured approach
0
Middle East News
02:37
Amal Shehadeh: Two to three Israeli Ministers expected to oppose ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, Smotrich not among them
Middle East News
02:37
Amal Shehadeh: Two to three Israeli Ministers expected to oppose ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, Smotrich not among them
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Intense negotiations continue: Will Israel and Lebanon finalize ceasefire deal?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Intense negotiations continue: Will Israel and Lebanon finalize ceasefire deal?
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-24
Amal Shehadeh: Israeli meeting suggests possibility of resolution to Lebanon-Israel ceasefire agreement as early as this week
Lebanon News
2024-11-24
Amal Shehadeh: Israeli meeting suggests possibility of resolution to Lebanon-Israel ceasefire agreement as early as this week
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Iranian Foreign Ministry says 'Lebanon capable of deciding on initiatives to halt Israeli crimes'
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Iranian Foreign Ministry says 'Lebanon capable of deciding on initiatives to halt Israeli crimes'
0
World News
2024-11-04
36 dead in bus crash in Indian Himalayas
World News
2024-11-04
36 dead in bus crash in Indian Himalayas
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:55
Israel claims targeting Hezbollah's Executive Council centers in Beirut's southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
14:55
Israel claims targeting Hezbollah's Executive Council centers in Beirut's southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
2
Lebanon News
07:31
CNN: Netanyahu agreed 'in principle' to ceasefire with Hezbollah during security consultations with Israeli officials Sunday evening
Lebanon News
07:31
CNN: Netanyahu agreed 'in principle' to ceasefire with Hezbollah during security consultations with Israeli officials Sunday evening
3
Lebanon News
09:11
Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Lebanon News
09:11
Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
4
Lebanon News
09:20
Axios: A US official said that the Israeli Cabinet needs to approve the deal on Tuesday and something can always go wrong until then
Lebanon News
09:20
Axios: A US official said that the Israeli Cabinet needs to approve the deal on Tuesday and something can always go wrong until then
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Israel faces resistance in South Lebanon's Khiam as clashes persist and losses mount
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Israel faces resistance in South Lebanon's Khiam as clashes persist and losses mount
6
Lebanon News
07:39
Beirut's suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
07:39
Beirut's suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
7
Lebanon News
09:15
Axios: The Israeli Security Cabinet is expected approve the deal with Lebanon on Tuesday according to a US official
Lebanon News
09:15
Axios: The Israeli Security Cabinet is expected approve the deal with Lebanon on Tuesday according to a US official
8
Lebanon News
04:28
Israel's army claims targeting Hezbollah military sites in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
04:28
Israel's army claims targeting Hezbollah military sites in Beirut's southern suburbs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More