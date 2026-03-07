Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning to residents south of Litani River

The Israeli military issued an urgent warning to residents of South Lebanon who are located south of the Litani River, calling on them to evacuate immediately.



In a post on X, the Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adaree, said that what it described as "Hezbollah's terrorist activities" are forcing its forces to operate with strength in the area.



The army said airstrikes are ongoing and that it is conducting large-scale operations in the region. It urged residents to leave their homes immediately and move north of the Litani River to ensure their safety.



The warning stressed that anyone staying near members of Hezbollah, its facilities, or its military assets is putting their life at risk.



It further cautioned that remaining south of the Litani River could endanger residents and their families, and reiterated its call for immediate relocation northward.



The statement also warned that any movement southward could expose civilians to danger.