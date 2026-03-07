News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Masar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning to residents south of Litani River
Lebanon News
07-03-2026 | 07:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning to residents south of Litani River
The Israeli military issued an urgent warning to residents of South Lebanon who are located south of the Litani River, calling on them to evacuate immediately.
In a post on X, the Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adaree, said that what it described as "Hezbollah's terrorist activities" are forcing its forces to operate with strength in the area.
The army said airstrikes are ongoing and that it is conducting large-scale operations in the region. It urged residents to leave their homes immediately and move north of the Litani River to ensure their safety.
The warning stressed that anyone staying near members of Hezbollah, its facilities, or its military assets is putting their life at risk.
It further cautioned that remaining south of the Litani River could endanger residents and their families, and reiterated its call for immediate relocation northward.
The statement also warned that any movement southward could expose civilians to danger.
Lebanon News
Israeli
Military
Evacuation
Warning
Residents
Litani River
Next
Israeli strike on town in east Lebanon kills six, including four children
Hezbollah warns residents in Israel's north to evacuate
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army renews evacuation warning to residents located south of Litani River
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army renews evacuation warning to residents located south of Litani River
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-04
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to South Lebanon residents, move north of Litani River: Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
2026-03-04
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to South Lebanon residents, move north of Litani River: Avichay Adraee
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-11
Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents of Kfar Hatta in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-01-11
Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents of Kfar Hatta in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-03
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents of Sidon, South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
2026-03-03
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents of Sidon, South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:24
Lebanese envoy in Washington seeking diplomatic exit to stop war: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
09:24
Lebanese envoy in Washington seeking diplomatic exit to stop war: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon News
08:41
Lebanon says 294 killed, 1,023 injured in Israeli attacks since March 2
Lebanon News
08:41
Lebanon says 294 killed, 1,023 injured in Israeli attacks since March 2
0
Lebanon News
07:50
Spain's King, Macron express support for Lebanon in calls with President Aoun
Lebanon News
07:50
Spain's King, Macron express support for Lebanon in calls with President Aoun
0
Lebanon News
07:47
Israeli strike on town in east Lebanon kills six, including four children
Lebanon News
07:47
Israeli strike on town in east Lebanon kills six, including four children
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanese Health Ministry: 41 killed, 40 wounded in strikes on Nabi Chit and surrounding areas
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanese Health Ministry: 41 killed, 40 wounded in strikes on Nabi Chit and surrounding areas
0
Middle East News
11:27
Saudi Arabia remains in strong fiscal position, finance ministry spokesperson tells Reuters
Middle East News
11:27
Saudi Arabia remains in strong fiscal position, finance ministry spokesperson tells Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Lebanese government bans all activity by Iran Guards in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Lebanese government bans all activity by Iran Guards in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Beirut under pressure: Israeli conditions escalate as Lebanon searches for a diplomatic way out
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Beirut under pressure: Israeli conditions escalate as Lebanon searches for a diplomatic way out
2
Lebanon News
02:40
Mystery surrounds Israeli raid in Lebanon's Nabi Chit as army searches for missing pilot Ron Arad
Lebanon News
02:40
Mystery surrounds Israeli raid in Lebanon's Nabi Chit as army searches for missing pilot Ron Arad
3
Lebanon News
13:11
Lebanon’s president calls for international intervention to halt Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
13:11
Lebanon’s president calls for international intervention to halt Israeli attacks
4
Lebanon News
13:50
Macron calls Lebanon’s president to discuss efforts to curb escalation
Lebanon News
13:50
Macron calls Lebanon’s president to discuss efforts to curb escalation
5
Lebanon News
13:03
UN Ghanaian peacekeepers wounded after position hit in South Lebanon: State media
Lebanon News
13:03
UN Ghanaian peacekeepers wounded after position hit in South Lebanon: State media
6
Lebanon News
13:36
Syria’s president calls Nawaf Salam, expresses solidarity with Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:36
Syria’s president calls Nawaf Salam, expresses solidarity with Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
06:18
Israeli defense minister warns Lebanon's President: Act now before Israel acts on a larger scale
Lebanon News
06:18
Israeli defense minister warns Lebanon's President: Act now before Israel acts on a larger scale
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Regional spillover: Israel braces for wider regional war across four fronts
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Regional spillover: Israel braces for wider regional war across four fronts
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More