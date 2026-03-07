Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning to residents south of Litani River

Lebanon News
07-03-2026 | 07:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning to residents south of Litani River
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli military issues urgent evacuation warning to residents south of Litani River

The Israeli military issued an urgent warning to residents of South Lebanon who are located south of the Litani River, calling on them to evacuate immediately.

In a post on X, the Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adaree, said that what it described as "Hezbollah's terrorist activities" are forcing its forces to operate with strength in the area.

The army said airstrikes are ongoing and that it is conducting large-scale operations in the region. It urged residents to leave their homes immediately and move north of the Litani River to ensure their safety.

The warning stressed that anyone staying near members of Hezbollah, its facilities, or its military assets is putting their life at risk.

It further cautioned that remaining south of the Litani River could endanger residents and their families, and reiterated its call for immediate relocation northward.

The statement also warned that any movement southward could expose civilians to danger.

Lebanon News

Israeli

Military

Evacuation

Warning

Residents

Litani River

LBCI Next
Israeli strike on town in east Lebanon kills six, including four children
Hezbollah warns residents in Israel's north to evacuate
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army renews evacuation warning to residents located south of Litani River

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-04

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to South Lebanon residents, move north of Litani River: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-11

Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents of Kfar Hatta in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-03

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents of Sidon, South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Lebanese envoy in Washington seeking diplomatic exit to stop war: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

Lebanon says 294 killed, 1,023 injured in Israeli attacks since March 2

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:50

Spain's King, Macron express support for Lebanon in calls with President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:47

Israeli strike on town in east Lebanon kills six, including four children

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Lebanese Health Ministry: 41 killed, 40 wounded in strikes on Nabi Chit and surrounding areas

LBCI
Middle East News
11:27

Saudi Arabia remains in strong fiscal position, finance ministry spokesperson tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Lebanese government bans all activity by Iran Guards in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Beirut under pressure: Israeli conditions escalate as Lebanon searches for a diplomatic way out

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:40

Mystery surrounds Israeli raid in Lebanon's Nabi Chit as army searches for missing pilot Ron Arad

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:11

Lebanon’s president calls for international intervention to halt Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:50

Macron calls Lebanon’s president to discuss efforts to curb escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:03

UN Ghanaian peacekeepers wounded after position hit in South Lebanon: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:36

Syria’s president calls Nawaf Salam, expresses solidarity with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Israeli defense minister warns Lebanon's President: Act now before Israel acts on a larger scale

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Regional spillover: Israel braces for wider regional war across four fronts

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More