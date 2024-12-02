US, UAE discussed lifting Assad sanctions in exchange for break with Iran: Reuters

Middle East News
2024-12-02 | 07:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US, UAE discussed lifting Assad sanctions in exchange for break with Iran: Reuters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
US, UAE discussed lifting Assad sanctions in exchange for break with Iran: Reuters

The U.S. and the United Arab Emirates have discussed with each other the possibility of lifting sanctions on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad if he peels himself away from Iran and cuts off weapons routes to Lebanon's Hezbollah, five people familiar with the matter said.

The conversations intensified in recent months, the sources said, driven by the possible expiry on Dec. 20 of sweeping U.S. sanctions on Syria and by Israel's campaign against Tehran's regional network, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza and Iranian assets in Syria.

The discussions took place before anti-Assad rebels swept into Aleppo last week in their biggest offensive in Syria for years.

According to the sources, the new rebel advance is a signal of precisely the sort of weakness in Assad's alliance with Iran that the Emirati and U.S. initiative aims to exploit. But if Assad embraces Iranian help for a counter-offensive, that could also complicate efforts to drive a wedge between them, the sources said.

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araqchi visited Syria on Sunday in a show of support for Assad, and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke to Assad by phone about latest developments at the weekend.

For this story, Reuters spoke to two U.S. sources, four Syrian and Lebanese interlocutors and two foreign diplomats who said the U.S. and UAE see a window to drive a wedge between Assad and Iran, which helped him recapture swathes of his country during the civil war that erupted in 2011.

Lebanese media have reported that Israel had suggested lifting U.S. sanctions on Syria. But the UAE initiative with the U.S. has not previously been reported. All of the sources spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the back-room diplomacy.

Syria's government and the White House did not respond to questions from Reuters. The UAE referred Reuters to its statement on bin Zayed's call with Assad.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

US

UAE

Syria

Bashar al-Assad

Sanctions

Break

Iran

Reuters

LBCI Next
Russia, Iran pledge 'unconditional support' to Syria's Assad
Speaker Berri calls on committee overseeing ceasefire implementation to act on halting Israeli violations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:37

Russia, Iran pledge 'unconditional support' to Syria's Assad

LBCI
Middle East News
04:11

Iranian and Turkish FMs discuss regional developments, Syria, and counterterrorism efforts

LBCI
Middle East News
03:37

Iranian Foreign Ministry: Military advisors' presence in Syria continues at Damascus' request

LBCI
Middle East News
12:44

Iran's FM meets Syrian president in Damascus

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:31

Egypt says Fatah-Hamas talks seek to bring post-war Gaza under PA's full control

LBCI
Middle East News
10:06

UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Syria Tuesday: Diplomatic sources

LBCI
Middle East News
09:58

Syria rebel shelling on govt-held Hama kills six civilians: War monitor

LBCI
Middle East News
09:24

Israel is monitoring Syria to prevent Iranian weapon transfers to Hezbollah: Avichay Adraee

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-26

Israel's military intensifies attacks in Lebanon, with new airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
World News
05:40

China's Wang urges closer ties with Germany in 'turbulent' world

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:31

Egypt says Fatah-Hamas talks seek to bring post-war Gaza under PA's full control

LBCI
World News
09:57

China slams new US export curbs, vows to defend its 'interests'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah launched multiple rockets at Israeli army positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Trump adviser Massad Boulos tells LBCI: Biden and Trump collaborated on Lebanon ceasefire, calls presidential crisis ‘challenging’

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:11

Trump says Massad Boulos will serve as adviser on Arab, Middle Eastern affairs

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:49

Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah fighters near church in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Hezbollah says it carried out a defensive response to Israeli army positions in Ruwaisat Al-Alam

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Israeli army claims targeting military vehicles near Hezbollah infrastructure in Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Israeli airstrike hits Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, Hermel District

LBCI
Middle East News
12:12

Israeli army prevents Iranian plane from landing in Syria over suspected arms shipment to Hezbollah: Yedioth Ahronoth

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More