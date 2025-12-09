News
Lebanese Army support conference: France presses Lebanon to accelerate security measures
News Bulletin Reports
09-12-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese Army support conference: France presses Lebanon to accelerate security measures
Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's latest visit to Beirut carried a clear message: France wants Lebanon to move faster to assert state authority, advance arms control efforts, and demonstrate visible, organized military action to the international community ahead of a planned conference to support the Lebanese Army.
Paris, working alongside the United States and Saudi Arabia, is preparing the conference, although no final date has been set. Diplomats say a preliminary meeting among the sponsoring countries is expected on December 18.
While the army has begun showcasing select achievements through media tours and briefings for military attachés and interested ambassadors, international partners are seeking a more systematic and transparent process.
Such efforts would help secure broad political backing for the institution, particularly given that real evaluations of the army's performance typically occur in the mechanism meetings, attended only by representatives from the United States, France, and Israel.
The delay in setting a date for the support conference has raised questions about whether international consensus is still forming, and whether more substantial steps are required from Lebanese authorities before donors commit to financial and logistical assistance.
Sources also point to unresolved questions about what Paris, Washington, and Riyadh need to see before moving forward, as well as whether French efforts can accelerate the long-discussed conference.
Beyond the army support file, Le Drian's meeting with veteran political leader Walid Jumblatt drew notable attention. Their talks focused on France's role in advancing the recovery of Lebanese-Syrian relations.
Both sides reaffirmed earlier negotiation principles discussed between Jumblatt and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, including securing a cease-fire, ensuring the return of southern residents, and working toward the release of detainees.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanese
Army
Support
Conference
France
Lebanon
Security
Measures
