Escalation without limits: Israel unleashes multi-front offensive as Gaza war nears second year

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israel escalated regional tensions Sunday by striking on five fronts within hours, pushing the Al-Aqsa Flood war closer to the end of its second year.



In South Lebanon's Nabatieh region, Israeli forces used guided GPU missiles in what they described as a "precision operation" targeting a Hezbollah facility.



In Syria, the Israeli military publicized the deployment of dozens of armored vehicles and reinforced troops, saying Damascus, despite efforts to reach a security arrangement with Tel Aviv, remains a source of regional instability.



Meanwhile, in central Gaza City, under blockade and famine conditions, Israeli bombardment reached new peaks. The blasts reverberated into southern Israeli settlements, where residents rushed to shelters fearing incoming fire.



As battles raged, Israel continued to expand its military arsenal, preparing for larger confrontations, particularly with Iran and Yemen. Officials revealed the existence of a military facility—its name and location withheld—producing advanced Arrow 4 and Arrow 5 missile defense systems in Gaza.



Inside Gaza, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians remain displaced with no safe haven, as the humanitarian crisis deepens.



Across multiple fronts, Israel signaled once again that nothing will deter what it calls the defense of its security.