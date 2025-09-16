Escalation without limits: Israel unleashes multi-front offensive as Gaza war nears second year

News Bulletin Reports
16-09-2025 | 12:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Escalation without limits: Israel unleashes multi-front offensive as Gaza war nears second year
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Escalation without limits: Israel unleashes multi-front offensive as Gaza war nears second year

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israel escalated regional tensions Sunday by striking on five fronts within hours, pushing the Al-Aqsa Flood war closer to the end of its second year.

In South Lebanon's Nabatieh region, Israeli forces used guided GPU missiles in what they described as a "precision operation" targeting a Hezbollah facility.

In Syria, the Israeli military publicized the deployment of dozens of armored vehicles and reinforced troops, saying Damascus, despite efforts to reach a security arrangement with Tel Aviv, remains a source of regional instability.

Meanwhile, in central Gaza City, under blockade and famine conditions, Israeli bombardment reached new peaks. The blasts reverberated into southern Israeli settlements, where residents rushed to shelters fearing incoming fire.

As battles raged, Israel continued to expand its military arsenal, preparing for larger confrontations, particularly with Iran and Yemen. Officials revealed the existence of a military facility—its name and location withheld—producing advanced Arrow 4 and Arrow 5 missile defense systems in Gaza.

Inside Gaza, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians remain displaced with no safe haven, as the humanitarian crisis deepens. 

Across multiple fronts, Israel signaled once again that nothing will deter what it calls the defense of its security.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Escalation

Limits

Israel

Multi-Front

Offensive

Gaza

War

LBCI Next
US balances support: Arab-Islamic summit raises voice against Israel, but will it matter?
Lebanon sees $1 million daily from TikTok live streams, but some struggle to access earnings
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-07

As criticism grows, Israel faces multiple fronts amid Gaza war escalation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-14

Israeli army chief admits ceasefire violations, highlights multi-front threats—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-06

No breakthrough as Trump-Netanyahu meeting nears, with aid and ceasefire terms stalling Gaza deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-29

Hamas says Gaza hostages face 'same risks' from Israeli offensive as its fighters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Legal action: Lebanon moves toward criminalizing bullying with new draft law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Rumors of delay: Will Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections be held on time?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Bills and illnesses: The high cost of Lebanon's power shortage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

US balances support: Arab-Islamic summit raises voice against Israel, but will it matter?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-27

Lebanon's Health Ministry reports one killed in Israeli strike on Halta in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:29

Lebanese Cabinet announces approved measures following session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

US balances support: Arab-Islamic summit raises voice against Israel, but will it matter?

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-15

Rubio says Hamas 'emboldened' by Palestinian state moves

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

UNIFIL donates over 100 vehicles and equipment to Lebanese Army in support boost

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Owner of vessel linked to giant 2020 Beirut port blast arrested in Bulgaria: Court

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:12

Lebanon sees increase in fuel prices

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Legal action: Lebanon moves toward criminalizing bullying with new draft law

LBCI
World News
02:00

Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week on peace efforts: Rubio

LBCI
Middle East News
09:56

Syria has withdrawn heavy weapons from south: Military official to AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
11:07

US sanctions target financing of Iran's military

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Escalation without limits: Israel unleashes multi-front offensive as Gaza war nears second year

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More