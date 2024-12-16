LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

Middle East News
2024-12-16 | 07:11
High views
LBCI
LBCI
LBCI reached the town of Bmalkah in the Tartus countryside in Syria on Monday, where military sites were targeted by Israeli airstrikes late Sunday night.  

The attack, part of ongoing tensions in the region, struck several locations, leaving behind significant damage. Residents in the area also reported hearing loud explosions throughout the night. 

Middle East News

LBCI

Bmalkah

Tartus

Syria

Israeli

Airstrikes

Bashar al-Assad denies 'planned' departure from Syria - Statement
Iranian Ambassador in Damascus says Israel fears formation of strong Syrian government
