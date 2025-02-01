Egypt's Sisi tells Trump world 'counting on' him for Middle East peace

01-02-2025 | 11:05
Egypt&#39;s Sisi tells Trump world &#39;counting on&#39; him for Middle East peace
Egypt's Sisi tells Trump world 'counting on' him for Middle East peace

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi told U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday that the world was relying on his "ability to reach a permanent and historic peace agreement" to end the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

A statement from Sisi's office said the leaders had extended mutual invitations for state visits during a phone call and stressed the importance of continued "coordination and cooperation," while Sisi noted "the international community is counting on President Trump's ability to reach a permanent and historic peace agreement that ends the conflict that has existed in the region for decades."


AFP
 

