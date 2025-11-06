Israeli broadcaster: Security cabinet meets to discuss potential escalation with Lebanon

06-11-2025 | 13:27
Israeli broadcaster: Security cabinet meets to discuss potential escalation with Lebanon
Israeli broadcaster: Security cabinet meets to discuss potential escalation with Lebanon

Israel’s security cabinet is currently holding a meeting to discuss the possibility of escalating tensions with Lebanon, the Israeli public broadcaster reported.

