Hezbollah letter to Lebanon’s President, PM, and Parliament Speaker: Rejects talks with Israel, affirms right to resist
Lebanon News
06-11-2025 | 03:38
Hezbollah addressed an open letter to Lebanon’s President, Prime Minister, and Parliament Speaker, stating that the country’s current priority is to halt aggression in accordance with the ceasefire declaration and to pressure the Israeli army to comply with its terms.
The party emphasized that it is not at all interested in “yielding to aggressive blackmail or being drawn into political negotiations with Israel under any circumstances.”
Hezbollah described such negotiations as lacking national interest and carrying existential risks that could threaten Lebanon’s sovereignty and stability.
The letter added: “We affirm our legitimate right to resist occupation and aggression and to stand alongside our army and people to protect our country’s sovereignty.”
