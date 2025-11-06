Lebanon faces deadline for $250 million World Bank reconstruction loan, Finance Minister tells LBCI

Lebanon News
06-11-2025 | 04:05
Lebanon faces deadline for $250 million World Bank reconstruction loan, Finance Minister tells LBCI
Lebanon faces deadline for $250 million World Bank reconstruction loan, Finance Minister tells LBCI

Finance Minister Yassine Jaber warned that delays in approving the $250 million World Bank loan allocated for reconstruction raise concerns that the funding could be canceled.

Speaking to LBCI after a meeting with a World Bank delegation, Jaber said he had been informed in Washington — a message reiterated during the meeting — that the final deadline for Lebanon to approve the loans granted by the World Bank is the end of the year.

LBCI Next
Eighth phase of voluntary Syrian refugee return launched from Tripoli
Lebanon’s Environment Ministry monitors Jeita Grotto incident, pledges scientific assessment and protection
