US army plans to establish presence at Damascus airbase: Sources to Reuters
Middle East News
06-11-2025 | 05:53
US army plans to establish presence at Damascus airbase: Sources to Reuters
Six informed sources told Reuters that the United States is preparing to establish a military presence at an airbase in Damascus to help implement a security agreement mediated by Washington between Syria and Israel.
The U.S. plans to set up a presence in the Syrian capital, previously unreported, signal a potential reshaping of Syria’s strategic relations with the United States following the fall of Iran’s ally Bashar al-Assad last year.
The base is near parts of southern Syria expected to become a demilitarized zone under an agreement between Israel and Syria.
The agreement is being mediated by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Reuters
