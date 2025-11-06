US army plans to establish presence at Damascus airbase: Sources to Reuters

Six informed sources told Reuters that the United States is preparing to establish a military presence at an airbase in Damascus to help implement a security agreement mediated by Washington between Syria and Israel.



The U.S. plans to set up a presence in the Syrian capital, previously unreported, signal a potential reshaping of Syria’s strategic relations with the United States following the fall of Iran’s ally Bashar al-Assad last year.



The base is near parts of southern Syria expected to become a demilitarized zone under an agreement between Israel and Syria.



The agreement is being mediated by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.



Reuters