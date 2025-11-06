News
Israel army says completed strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Middle East News
06-11-2025 | 13:16
Israel army says completed strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
The Israeli military said Thursday it had completed a series of strikes on Hezbollah arms dumps in southern Lebanon, hours after urging residents of parts of the area to evacuate.
"The army completed a series of strikes on Radwan Force infrastructure and weapon storage facilities in southern Lebanon," the military said, referring to a special unit of Hezbollah fighters.
AFP
