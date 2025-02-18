Iran says jailed British couple charged with espionage

Iranian authorities said Tuesday that a British couple recently arrested in the country's southeast had been charged with espionage and accused of links to Western intelligence services.



Judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir said that "the two British nationals were arrested... over espionage charges," adding that the couple, Craig and Lindsay Foreman, who had been taken into custody in Kerman province, were found to be "cooperating with covert institutions linked to the intelligence services of hostile and Western countries."



AFP