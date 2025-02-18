Iran says jailed British couple charged with espionage

Middle East News
18-02-2025 | 07:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran says jailed British couple charged with espionage
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran says jailed British couple charged with espionage

Iranian authorities said Tuesday that a British couple recently arrested in the country's southeast had been charged with espionage and accused of links to Western intelligence services.

Judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir said that "the two British nationals were arrested... over espionage charges," adding that the couple, Craig and Lindsay Foreman, who had been taken into custody in Kerman province, were found to be "cooperating with covert institutions linked to the intelligence services of hostile and Western countries."

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

British

Couple

Jail

Espionage

LBCI Next
Egypt President to travel to Riyadh for discussions on Arab plan for Gaza, sources say
Arab League summit on Gaza postponed to March 4: Egypt
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-27

Israel arrests two reserve soldiers suspected of espionage for Iran

LBCI
World News
2025-01-23

South Korean investigators recommend Yoon be charged with insurrection, abuse of power

LBCI
World News
2025-01-02

Italy summons Iran ambassador over jailed reporter

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-04

Turkish pro-Kurdish party says jailed militant Ocalan will make "historic call"

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:48

Erdogan says Turkey 'ideal host' for talks on ending Ukraine war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:34

Israel confirms planned handover of six living Gaza hostages, four bodies this week

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:37

Israel, Hamas reach deal on release of six remaining live hostages: Axios

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:33

Hamas says will hand over bodies of four hostages to Israel Thursday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-02-04

Nintendo cuts net profit forecast, says Switch sales 'below expectations'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

Two young men found alive under rubble in Kfarkela, transported to Marjayoun Governmental Hospital

LBCI
World News
05:41

UN decries 'summary executions' of children by Rwanda-backed M23 in DR Congo

LBCI
World News
04:13

Over 200 dead in Sudan paramilitary assault in south: Lawyers say

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Israel's ambitions for Lebanese land: Lebanese divisions fuel Netanyahu's vision for a new Middle East

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:03

Beirut Airport to suspend flights during Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral on Sunday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Incomplete exit: Partial Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon leaves strategic locations under occupation

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Israeli army announces withdrawal from South Lebanon except for five sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:28

Hezbollah delegation invites Saad Hariri to funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Walid Joumblatt: Israeli occupation of five hills in South Lebanon violates ceasefire agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

Two young men found alive under rubble in Kfarkela, transported to Marjayoun Governmental Hospital

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:19

Lebanese Army deploys in southern border towns following Israeli withdrawal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More