Iran says received 'elements' of US proposal for nuclear deal

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday said he had received "elements" of a U.S. proposal for a potential nuclear deal following five rounds of talks mediated by Oman.



Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi "paid a short visit to Tehran today to present elements of a U.S. proposal which will be appropriately responded to in line with the principles, national interests and rights of the people of Iran," Araghchi said on X.





AFP