US envoy meets Syria's leader after lifting of sanctions

24-05-2025 | 13:11
US envoy meets Syria&#39;s leader after lifting of sanctions
0min
US envoy meets Syria's leader after lifting of sanctions

The U.S. ambassador to Turkey, who has assumed the role of Syria envoy, said Saturday he had met the country's interim leader following Washington's lifting of sanctions on the war-torn country.

Tom Barrack, who met with interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in Istanbul, said in a statement: "I reiterated the United States' support for the Syrian people after so many years of conflict and violence."


AFP
 

