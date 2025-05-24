News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US envoy meets Syria's leader after lifting of sanctions
Middle East News
24-05-2025 | 13:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US envoy meets Syria's leader after lifting of sanctions
The U.S. ambassador to Turkey, who has assumed the role of Syria envoy, said Saturday he had met the country's interim leader following Washington's lifting of sanctions on the war-torn country.
Tom Barrack, who met with interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in Istanbul, said in a statement: "I reiterated the United States' support for the Syrian people after so many years of conflict and violence."
AFP
Middle East News
US
Envoy
Syria
Leader
Sanctions
Next
Erdogan, Syria's Sharaa hold talks in Istanbul: Media reports
With municipal elections approaching, Israel escalates strikes in South Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-05-14
Trump meets Syrian leader after lifting sanctions: US official
Middle East News
2025-05-14
Trump meets Syrian leader after lifting sanctions: US official
0
Middle East News
2025-05-13
Syria FM says US lifting of sanctions 'pivotal turning point'
Middle East News
2025-05-13
Syria FM says US lifting of sanctions 'pivotal turning point'
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-05
Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
2025-04-05
Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus at Baabda Palace
0
Middle East News
10:43
Erdogan tells Sharaa that Turkey welcomes lifting of sanctions on Syria
Middle East News
10:43
Erdogan tells Sharaa that Turkey welcomes lifting of sanctions on Syria
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:43
Erdogan tells Sharaa that Turkey welcomes lifting of sanctions on Syria
Middle East News
10:43
Erdogan tells Sharaa that Turkey welcomes lifting of sanctions on Syria
0
Middle East News
09:27
Over 8 million Syrians were wanted by Assad intelligence, security services: Authorities
Middle East News
09:27
Over 8 million Syrians were wanted by Assad intelligence, security services: Authorities
0
Middle East News
08:20
Erdogan, Syria's Sharaa hold talks in Istanbul: Media reports
Middle East News
08:20
Erdogan, Syria's Sharaa hold talks in Istanbul: Media reports
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-23
With municipal elections approaching, Israel escalates strikes in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-23
With municipal elections approaching, Israel escalates strikes in South Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-22
Berri urges high voter turnout in southern municipal elections
Lebanon News
2025-05-22
Berri urges high voter turnout in southern municipal elections
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-05
Lebanese army raids captagon production facility on Lebanon-Syria border
Lebanon News
2025-05-05
Lebanese army raids captagon production facility on Lebanon-Syria border
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
Lebanon signs $257.8M World Bank loan to boost Greater Beirut water supply
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
Lebanon signs $257.8M World Bank loan to boost Greater Beirut water supply
0
Lebanon News
10:10
Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar: Elections prove Lebanon's commitment to sovereignty and stability
Lebanon News
10:10
Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar: Elections prove Lebanon's commitment to sovereignty and stability
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:51
MP Ali Hassan Khalil responds to Morgan Ortagus: This is Lebanon's issue and that is their opinion
Lebanon News
06:51
MP Ali Hassan Khalil responds to Morgan Ortagus: This is Lebanon's issue and that is their opinion
2
Lebanon News
07:25
Voting briefly suspended after dispute at polling station in Kfeir–Hasbaiyya (Video)
Lebanon News
07:25
Voting briefly suspended after dispute at polling station in Kfeir–Hasbaiyya (Video)
3
Lebanon News
08:52
Voter turnout tops 27% in South Lebanon, 23% in Nabatieh by 4 PM
Lebanon News
08:52
Voter turnout tops 27% in South Lebanon, 23% in Nabatieh by 4 PM
4
Lebanon News
05:07
Voter turnout comparison between 2016 and 2025 municipal elections
Lebanon News
05:07
Voter turnout comparison between 2016 and 2025 municipal elections
5
Lebanon News
05:59
LADE reports campaign convoy violation near polling station in Nabatieh
Lebanon News
05:59
LADE reports campaign convoy violation near polling station in Nabatieh
6
Lebanon News
11:19
Voter turnout in South Lebanon exceeds 36% by 6 p.m. in municipal elections
Lebanon News
11:19
Voter turnout in South Lebanon exceeds 36% by 6 p.m. in municipal elections
7
Lebanon News
10:10
Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar: Elections prove Lebanon's commitment to sovereignty and stability
Lebanon News
10:10
Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar: Elections prove Lebanon's commitment to sovereignty and stability
8
Lebanon News
09:23
Lebanese Army receives key suspect in Pascal Sleiman's murder from Syrian authorities
Lebanon News
09:23
Lebanese Army receives key suspect in Pascal Sleiman's murder from Syrian authorities
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More