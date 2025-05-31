Hamas says responds to US truce proposal, to free 10 living hostages

Israel-Gaza War Updates
31-05-2025 | 11:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas says responds to US truce proposal, to free 10 living hostages
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas says responds to US truce proposal, to free 10 living hostages

Hamas on Saturday said it had responded to a ceasefire proposal from U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, saying 10 living hostages would be freed from Gaza as part of the deal.

"The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) today submitted its response to U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff's latest proposal to the mediating parties," the group said in a statement. "As part of this agreement, 10 living prisoners of the occupation held by the resistance will be released, in addition to the return of 18 bodies, in exchange for an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners."


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

US

Truce

Proposal

Hostages

Israel

LBCI Next
Israel blocks Ramallah meeting with Arab ministers, Israeli official says
Israel says Hamas must accept US-backed hostage deal 'or be annihilated'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-15

Hamas official says group likely to respond to Israel truce proposal within 48 hours

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-26

Palestinian source: New proposal involves release of 10 Gaza hostages, 70-day truce

LBCI
World News
2025-05-06

Kremlin says will stick to May 8-10 truce, but respond to Ukrainian attacks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-22

Hamas official says delegation heading to Egypt to discuss 'new ideas' for Gaza truce

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:20

Israel blocks Ramallah meeting with Arab ministers, Israeli official says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-30

Israel says Hamas must accept US-backed hostage deal 'or be annihilated'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-30

Amid Gaza war and Iran tensions, US Envoys to tour Israel’s northern front

LBCI
World News
2025-05-30

German minister says future arms deliveries to Israel depend on the Gaza situation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-05-26

Parliamentary committee begins review of $250 million electricity plan, 2025 budget fee cuts

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:29

MP Gemayel: The Syrian regime is gone, so why are the refugees still in Lebanon?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-29

Hezbollah's arsenal remains: Lebanon stalls on disarmament as international community awaits

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Air defense system upgraded: Israel reveals secret laser weapon, the 'Iron Beam'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa shines in first appearance at Miss World 2025 in India—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Nada Koussa honors Indian culture in stunning traditional look at Miss World 2025—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Miss Lebanon advances to Top 40 at Miss World 2025, ranks among Top 10 in Asia & Oceania

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah rocket unit commander in Deir al-Zahrani strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Miss Lebanon qualifies among the Top 20 at Miss World 2025, ranks among Top 5 in Asia & Oceania

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:34

Israeli drone strike targets Deir al-Zahrani in South Lebanon, killing one

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Air defense system upgraded: Israel reveals secret laser weapon, the 'Iron Beam'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Israeli airstike kills one in Deir al-Zahrani, South Lebanon: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More