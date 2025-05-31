Hamas says responds to US truce proposal, to free 10 living hostages

Hamas on Saturday said it had responded to a ceasefire proposal from U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, saying 10 living hostages would be freed from Gaza as part of the deal.



"The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) today submitted its response to U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff's latest proposal to the mediating parties," the group said in a statement. "As part of this agreement, 10 living prisoners of the occupation held by the resistance will be released, in addition to the return of 18 bodies, in exchange for an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners."





AFP