Mazloum Abdi, Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, said on Thursday that he welcomes the "historic" call made by Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Turkey, for his group to disband.



Abdi stated during an online briefing that Öcalan's call applies only to the PKK and is "not related to us in Syria."



He also mentioned, through a translator, that Öcalan's statement would positively affect the region.



Reuters