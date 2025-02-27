Commander of SDF led by Kurds: Ocalan's statement concerns PKK, not us

Middle East News
27-02-2025 | 12:34
High views
Commander of SDF led by Kurds: Ocalan&#39;s statement concerns PKK, not us
Commander of SDF led by Kurds: Ocalan's statement concerns PKK, not us

Mazloum Abdi, Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, said on Thursday that he welcomes the "historic" call made by Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Turkey, for his group to disband.

Abdi stated during an online briefing that Öcalan's call applies only to the PKK and is "not related to us in Syria."

He also mentioned, through a translator, that Öcalan's statement would positively affect the region.

Reuters

NGO says Israel released 596 Palestinian prisoners Thursday, 46 more to be freed
Hamas hands over bodies of Israelis as more Palestinian prisoners freed
