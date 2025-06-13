Starmer, Trump stress need for dialogue in Iran-Israel crisis

Middle East News
13-06-2025 | 15:31
High views
Starmer, Trump stress need for dialogue in Iran-Israel crisis
0min
Starmer, Trump stress need for dialogue in Iran-Israel crisis

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the conflict between Israel and Iran by phone Friday, agreeing on "the importance of diplomacy and dialogue," Starmer's office said.

"The Prime Minister reiterated the UK's grave concerns about Iran's nuclear programs," a spokeswoman said, adding that "the leaders looked forward to speaking again at the G7 in Canada next week".

AFP

