Hezbollah official says group will not 'initiate' attack on Israel

13-06-2025 | 06:11
Hezbollah official says group will not 'initiate' attack on Israel
Hezbollah official says group will not 'initiate' attack on Israel

A Hezbollah official said on Friday that the group would not unilaterally launch its own attack on Israel in response to Israeli strikes on Iran.

“Hezbollah will not initiate its own attack on Israel in retaliation for Israel’s strikes,” the official told Reuters. A statement from Hezbollah condemned Israel’s strikes and expressed full solidarity with Iran.

Reuters
 

Hezbollah warns Israel's Iran strikes 'threaten to ignite the region'
Parliament Speaker Berri condemns Israeli strike on Iran as violation of international law
