Army says Israelis can leave shelters after Iran missile attack

13-06-2025 | 15:39
Army says Israelis can leave shelters after Iran missile attack

The military said Friday Israelis could leave protected spaces but urged them to stay nearby after Iran fired a salvo of missiles which Israeli first responders said left several injured.

"Following the situational assessment, the Home Front Command published that it is now permitted to leave protected spaces in all areas across the country and to remain near them," the military said in a statement.

AFP

