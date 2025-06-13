Lebanese army warns of falling missile debris, urges public to stay away

Lebanon News
13-06-2025 | 11:14
Lebanese army warns of falling missile debris, urges public to stay away
Lebanese army warns of falling missile debris, urges public to stay away

The Lebanese Army Command has issued a warning to citizens about the potential danger of falling debris from intercepted missiles. It urged the public not to approach any remnants for their own safety. 

Specialized army units are working to remove the debris and handle the situation appropriately.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army Command

Debris

Missiles

Safety

