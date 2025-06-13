News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese army warns of falling missile debris, urges public to stay away
Lebanon News
13-06-2025 | 11:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese army warns of falling missile debris, urges public to stay away
The Lebanese Army Command has issued a warning to citizens about the potential danger of falling debris from intercepted missiles. It urged the public not to approach any remnants for their own safety.
Specialized army units are working to remove the debris and handle the situation appropriately.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese Army Command
Debris
Missiles
Safety
Next
LBCI sources: Beirut airport operating normally, Cyprus airspace adopted
Reform or relapse: French envoy Le Drian backs arms monopoly, UNIFIL role in securing Lebanon’s future—LBCI interview
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-06
Lebanese Army condemns Israeli strikes, warns of reassessing coordination with ceasefire committee
Lebanon News
2025-06-06
Lebanese Army condemns Israeli strikes, warns of reassessing coordination with ceasefire committee
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-11
Former PM Mikati urges Hezbollah to help curb attacks on UNIFIL, warns of undermining international legitimacy
Lebanon News
2025-06-11
Former PM Mikati urges Hezbollah to help curb attacks on UNIFIL, warns of undermining international legitimacy
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-24
Lebanese Army urges citizens to refrain from celebratory gunfire after municipal elections results
Lebanon News
2025-05-24
Lebanese Army urges citizens to refrain from celebratory gunfire after municipal elections results
0
Middle East News
2025-06-10
Syrian Ministry of Tourism urges women wear burkinis and more modest swimwear at public beaches
Middle East News
2025-06-10
Syrian Ministry of Tourism urges women wear burkinis and more modest swimwear at public beaches
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Flight 'chaos' in the Middle East: Israel's strikes on Iran grounds thousands amid growing uncertainty
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Flight 'chaos' in the Middle East: Israel's strikes on Iran grounds thousands amid growing uncertainty
0
Lebanon News
08:44
PM Salam meets ministers and Army chief to assess fallout from Israeli strikes on Iran
Lebanon News
08:44
PM Salam meets ministers and Army chief to assess fallout from Israeli strikes on Iran
0
Lebanon News
07:24
In pictures: Pope Leo XIV receives Lebanese president and family at the Vatican
Lebanon News
07:24
In pictures: Pope Leo XIV receives Lebanese president and family at the Vatican
0
Lebanon News
06:47
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Jordan and Iraq on June 13
Lebanon News
06:47
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Jordan and Iraq on June 13
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Jeita Grotto to reopen in coming weeks after six-month closure
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Jeita Grotto to reopen in coming weeks after six-month closure
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-26
Lebanon's central bank denies statements attributed to governor in Washington
Lebanon News
2025-04-26
Lebanon's central bank denies statements attributed to governor in Washington
0
Middle East News
07:19
Iran says most of damage at underground uranium enrichment plant 'surface level'
Middle East News
07:19
Iran says most of damage at underground uranium enrichment plant 'surface level'
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Lebanon’s Justice Minister and IMF discuss reforms and FATF grey list removal
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Lebanon’s Justice Minister and IMF discuss reforms and FATF grey list removal
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:43
Flight disruptions hit Beirut airport as regional tensions mount
Lebanon News
02:43
Flight disruptions hit Beirut airport as regional tensions mount
2
Lebanon News
00:34
LBCI sources: Beirut airport operating normally, Cyprus airspace adopted
Lebanon News
00:34
LBCI sources: Beirut airport operating normally, Cyprus airspace adopted
3
Lebanon News
01:36
MEA cancels flights to Jordan and Iraq, reroutes others through safe airspace
Lebanon News
01:36
MEA cancels flights to Jordan and Iraq, reroutes others through safe airspace
4
Lebanon News
06:11
Hezbollah official says group will not 'initiate' attack on Israel
Lebanon News
06:11
Hezbollah official says group will not 'initiate' attack on Israel
5
Middle East News
09:43
Israeli strikes target Mehrabad and Bushehr Airports housing Iranian Air Force jets: Israeli Channel 12
Middle East News
09:43
Israeli strikes target Mehrabad and Bushehr Airports housing Iranian Air Force jets: Israeli Channel 12
6
Lebanon News
06:20
Hezbollah warns Israel's Iran strikes 'threaten to ignite the region'
Lebanon News
06:20
Hezbollah warns Israel's Iran strikes 'threaten to ignite the region'
7
Lebanon News
01:29
President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on Iran
Lebanon News
01:29
President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on Iran
8
Lebanon News
11:14
Lebanese army warns of falling missile debris, urges public to stay away
Lebanon News
11:14
Lebanese army warns of falling missile debris, urges public to stay away
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More