Netanyahu calls on Iranians to unite against 'evil and oppressive regime'

Middle East News
13-06-2025 | 15:35
Netanyahu calls on Iranians to unite against 'evil and oppressive regime'
Netanyahu calls on Iranians to unite against 'evil and oppressive regime'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on Iranians Friday to unite against what he described as an "evil and oppressive regime," telling them Israel was engaged in "one of the greatest military operations in history."

"The time has come for the Iranian people to unite around its flag and its historic legacy by standing up for your freedom from the evil and oppressive regime," Netanyahu said in a video statement after Israel struck over 200 military and nuclear sites in the Islamic republic.

"We are in the midst of one of the greatest military operations in history, Operation Rising Lion," he added.

AFP

Middle East News

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel

Iran

Strikes

Operation Rising Lion

