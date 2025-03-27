Sirens sounded in Israel after projectile launched from Yemen, military says

27-03-2025 | 07:31
Sirens sounded in Israel after projectile launched from Yemen, military says
Sirens sounded in Israel after projectile launched from Yemen, military says

The Israeli military said on Thursday that sirens had sounded in several areas in Israel including Jerusalem, following the launch of a projectile from Yemen.

Reuters
 

