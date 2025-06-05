Israeli army says it’s preparing to strike infrastructure targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs

The Israeli army claimed on Thursday that "preparations are underway to attack several underground infrastructures for the production of UAVs that were established" in Beirut's southern suburbs.



"Despite the understanding between Israel and Lebanon," the army alleged that it had identified that Hezbollah's air unit (127) "is working to produce many thousands of UAVs under the direction and funding of Iranian elements."



It also noted that "this activity constitutes a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."