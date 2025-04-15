Jordan says has foiled attacks by Muslim Brotherhood

Middle East News
15-04-2025 | 14:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Jordan says has foiled attacks by Muslim Brotherhood
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Jordan says has foiled attacks by Muslim Brotherhood

Jordan has arrested 16 members of the Muslim Brotherhood who were trained and financed in Lebanon and had plotted attacks on targets inside the kingdom involving rockets and drones, authorities said on Tuesday.

Jordanian authorities said at least one rocket was ready to be launched as part of an operation that had been under surveillance by security forces since 2021.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Jordan

Attacks

Muslim Brotherhood

LBCI Next
Iran Guards say military capabilities 'red lines' in US talks
Iraq sandstorm leaves 1,500 people with respiratory problems: Health officials
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-04-04

UN says Myanmar military has conducted dozens of attacks since quake

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-07

Israel limits Muslim worshippers at Al-Aqsa by age during Ramadan

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-17

Trump says Iran will be held responsible for any further attacks by Houthis

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-26

Jordan king tells Syrian interim president he condemns Israeli attacks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Ministerial committee on Syrian displaced persons discusses initial plan for their safe and dignified return to their country

LBCI
Middle East News
05:09

Iran FM says uranium enrichment 'non-negotiable' after Trump envoy urged halt

LBCI
Middle East News
03:46

Russia’s upper house of parliament ratifies partnership treaty with Iran: TASS

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:10

Gaza has become a 'mass grave' for Palestinians, MSF says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-03-16

Vatican releases first photo of Pope Francis in hospital

LBCI
Middle East News
05:09

Iran FM says uranium enrichment 'non-negotiable' after Trump envoy urged halt

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

From words to action: President Aoun's vision for state-controlled arms, without clashes with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-09

PM Salam from Bkerki: Beirut elections must reflect Lebanon’s pluralism, judiciary must be free of interference

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Israeli report to sway US away: Hezbollah and Iran forge new paths for weapons flow into Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

Israeli army spokesperson: Drone strike kills Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

From words to action: President Aoun's vision for state-controlled arms, without clashes with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Israeli drone strike on Aitaroun kills one, injures three including child

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:05

Lebanon expresses solidarity with Jordan amid security concerns

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:31

Finance Minister says Lebanon hopes to meet foreign bondholders in coming year

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

President Aoun to "The New Arab": Decision made to place all weapons under state authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

UN human rights office concerned about Israeli strikes on civilians in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More