US stocks end positive after Trump calls Iran war 'pretty much' over

Wall Street stocks vaulted into positive territory Monday after President Donald Trump described the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran as "pretty much" over without giving details of any solution to the conflict still raging in the Middle East.



All three major indices moved suddenly higher after the comments were reported, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing 0.5 percent up at 47,740.80, a swing of 1,125 points from earlier in the day.



AFP